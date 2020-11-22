Cardi B Just Made History at the 2020 American Music Awards

It was a big, history-making night at the American Music Awards for rapper Cardi B.

At the AMAs on Sunday, the artist became the first woman rapper in history to win Favorite Song in the Rap/Hip Hop category at the AMAs twice. She first earned the award in 2018 with her hit single "Bodak Yellow," and returned to the AMAs stage to take home the prize again for her song "WAP" with Megan thee Stallion.

Though she could not be at the show in Los Angeles virtually or in person to accept the award, on Twitter, Cardi shared her appreciation to fans who voted for her and Megan's track.

"Thank you guys soooo much . Me and Meg really appreciate all the love from fans ,celebs everybody that supported the song," she wrote. "Also thanks for voting .Ugh if I would have known all this was going down today I would of rescheduled my dentist http://appointment.Im so swollen."

She also attached an audio message to the tweet.

"I wish I would've known that I was going to get an AMAs or something, I wouldn't have went to the dentist and f---ed with my teeth," Cardi said with a laugh. "Now I'm all f---ing talking all crazy. But I just wanted to say thank you everybody. I love you so much."

Though she didn't make a formal speech this year, in 2018, Cardi thanked her daughter Kulture during her AMAs acceptance speech for "Bodak Yellow."

"I really want to thank my daughter. And not just because she's my daughter," she said. "When I was pregnant, I was so influenced to be, like, 'Yo, I got to do this, I got to show people wrong. I got to prove people wrong.' Because they said I wasn't going to make it after I had a baby."

While Cardi couldn't make the show, her "WAP" partner Megan did. The "Savage" rapper, who was nominated for four additional awards, put on a show-stopping performance of her new song "Body" at the event.