The Food Network star died at age 55 at her home in Brooklyn, New York, on June 17, her representative said.

Emergency personnel responded to a report of cardiac arrest at the home of celebrity chef Anne Burrell on Tuesday, June 17, the Fire Department of New York said.

The patient, who was not identified by authorities, was found dead after crews arrived on the scene around 7:50 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart suddenly stops functioning. It can lead to death without immediate treatment, according to Mayo Clinic.

A representative for Burrell said in a statement to TODAY.com that the Food Network star died at age 55 in her home in Brooklyn, New York, on June 17.

“With her trademark spiky blonde hair and sparkling personality, Anne Burrell was the hugely popular and fan favorite host of Food Network’s hit show, 'Worst Cooks in America,'” the statement said. “Burrell was an industry veteran and passionate teacher who prided herself on her work in the culinary world.”

The New York Police Department confirmed to NBC News on June 17 that a 55-year-old woman was found "unconscious and unresponsive" at her home in Brooklyn, New York, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy with the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Burrell, a frequent guest on TODAY and a staple on Food Network, had a passion for food and cooking from a young age from watching her mother in the kitchen, as well as Julia Child, her representatives said in the statement.

After graduating from Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, Burrell enrolled in the Culinary Institute of America and later attended the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners.

Burrell spent several years working at restaurants including Felidia Ristorante and Savoy in Manhattan, before returning to the Culinary Institute of America as a teacher for more than three years.

She then sought a new challenge and began her television career, appearing on "Iron Chef America" as a sous chef before being offered her own show, "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef," which ran for nine seasons and scored two Emmy nominations.

Burrell then began appearing on Food Network shows like "Chef Wanted," "Chopped," "Food Network Star" and more, and authored two cookbooks.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said in a statement to NBC News. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

She is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, whom she married in 2021, and his son, Javier, along with her mother, Marlene, her sister, Jane, and her brother, Ben.

A representative for Food Network called Burrell's death a "time of tremendous loss."

“Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring," the representative said.

Burrell’s last appearance on TODAY was on April 9, when she showed viewers how to prepare chicken Milanese while speaking enthusiastically about a new Food Network show that premiered in March called “House of Knives.”

