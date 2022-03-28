Celebrities, Fans React to Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock Over Joke at the Oscars

Will Smith won the award for best actor in a leading role Sunday night, but it was his actions just minutes earlier that created a viral moment at the 2022 Oscars.
As actor and comedian Chris Rock was speaking on stage, he made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith — Smith's wife — starring in "G.I. Jane 2," apparently because her head is shaved. She didn't laugh at the joke.
Smith then appeared walking on stage, smacking Rock with an open hand before returning to his seat. While Rock tried to play it off, telling Smith it was a joke, Smith appeared on camera shouting back at Rock, "Keep my wife’s name out of your f— mouth,” according to streams airing abroad. The audio was censored for U.S. streams.
Smith returned to the stage minutes later for an acceptance speech for "King Richard," in which he played the leading role. The actor shed tears on stage, apologizing to the academy and his fellow nominees, though not mentioning Rock.
