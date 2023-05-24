Celebrities Pay Tribute to Rock ‘n' Roll Icon Tina Turner

The world learned about the “Queen of Rock 'n' Roll” Tina Turner's death on Wednesday.
It didn't take long for heartwarming messages to flood the internet, honoring the icon and the inspirational life she led for 83 years.
The "What's Love Got to Do With It" singer passed away on Tuesday after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago.
Tributes for the music legend have been pouring in, including from notable celebrities as she garnered so much love as an exceptional entertainer.
Here are what some of her celebrity admirers have been saying about her legendary life:
Even White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was quick to react to the news, calling it "a massive loss."