Celebrities Send Support to Bruce Willis After Aphasia Diagnosis

People around the world are sending their well wishes to Bruce Willis, 67, after his family announced on Wednesday that the actor will be "stepping away" from his career after being diagnosed with aphasia — a condition that can affect someone's ability to communicate.

On Instagram, Willis' eldest daughter, Rumer Willis; ex-wife and mother of his first three children, Demi Moore; and wife and mother of his two youngest two children, Emma Heming Willis, posted a statement where they said the diagnosis is "impacting his cognitive abilities."

After the Instagram posts were made, the comment sections became flooded with positive messages of hope and encouragement for Willis and his family.

On Moore's Instagram post, Jamie Lee Curtis commented, "Grace and guts! Love to you all!" Cindy Crawford posted a praying hands emoji.

"I am so sorry and sending all the love and healing to you ❤️‍🩹," fashion designer Rachel Zoe wrote.

"My heart goes out to Bruce, and all of the family. So thankful you shared this with us. Keeping you all in our prayers." actress and Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson wrote.

"❤️🙏🏽 lots of love, keeping the family in my prayers" Winnie Harlow commented.

Rumer Willis limited the number of comments allowed on her post, but "The Vampire Diaries" actress Clair Holt was still able to write "Sending lots of love to you all ❤️❤️❤️."

On Twitter, Seth Green shared his love for the actor while Meghan McCain and Kristie Alley sent words of encouragement to Willis and his family.

"I have so much love for Bruce Willis, and am grateful for every character he’s given us. Hugs and love for the whole family- thank you for sharing him with us all ❤️❤️," Green tweeted.

"So much love, light, prayers, and strength to Bruce Willis, his wife, children, @justdemi and their entire family during this time. Have faith, there is hope and incredible geniuses at Mayo Clinic and NIH who work in neurology & study brains. Breakthroughs truly happen every day," McCain wrote.

"Terribly Sad news. I’m just happy Bruce has such an awesome support system. Great guy great actor great family. winning combination for 🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️," Kristie Alley tweeted.

The condition is usually triggered by a stroke or head injury.