Channing Tatum shares rare personal message about fiancée Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum’s heart is dancing for his fiancée Zoë Kravitz.

The "She’s the Man" star paid tribute to the "Big Little Lies" alum in a touching social media post following the release of their new film "Blink Twice," which was her directorial debut.

“This little sweet. She So tired bro,” Tatum, 44, wrote alongside a snap of Kravitz, 35, lying asleep with her head in his lap. “Every time I wondered if she’d break…. She just kept going and going and going. Always on the dig for truth. She pour’d every single ounce of her into this film.”

The "Magic Mike" star then went on to share his dedication to Kravitz and their first project together.

“I’m so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. forever,” he continued. “Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know.”

Tatum — who shares daughter Everly, 11, with ex Jenna Dewan — rounded off his heartwarming post by professing his love for his fiancée, writing, “Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let’s go.”

And this is just the latest praise between Kravitz and Tatum, who met in 2021 after mutual friend Riley Keough connected the pair for the film.

“We were so in tune,” the actress told E! News in August. “We worked on this project together, developing the character for so long. There are some scenes that people will see that are just off the charts. He's so good in the film. I’m so proud of him.”

For his part, Tatum attributes the success of their relationship to their work on the movie.

“Our relationship was sort of born inside of the creative process,” he told E! News in a separate interview. “It didn't feel any different. That was what brought us together and made us really feel like we're very connected on what we love about life, what we love about just things in general about being alive.”