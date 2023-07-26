Cher fans had the best reactions to her launching new gelato brand: ‘Churn Back Time'

As summer continues to heat up, Cher is teasing a new business venture that promises to cool down her fans.

The music icon just revealed that she’s launching her very own ice cream brand, and it even has the perfect name: Cherlato.

On July 23, the 77-year-old broke the news on Instagram by sharing a short video that shows off her very own ice cream truck. Set to her hit song “Believe,” the clip displays a groovy vehicle painted in neon pink, orange and yellow paint.

The truck is adorned with mini decals of Cher in an ice cream cone, and there’s also a giant decal of the singer and the name “Cherlato” on each side.

"Yep, This Is Real…. I’m Launching My Gelato….Watch Out LA‼️" she captioned the post.

It looks like the singer has been dreaming of her own ice cream brand for quite a while, too.

"All Started 5 Years Ago And Now It’s Finally HAPPENING 💃," she wrote. "More To Come…."

Cher’s fans instantly filled the comments section with punny reactions to share their excitement about the news.

“Do You Believe In Ice Cream After Lunch,” one wrote, referencing the lyrics in “Believe.” Another shared the following riff on the lyrics: “But after all, said and done/ You can have an Ice Cream Cone🎼🎶.”

One fan even suggested an alternate brand name based on the song: “Churn Back Time.”

One clever fan penned a play on “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves” with the comment: “Featuring such flavors as: Ginseng, Tramps, and Thieves— If I Could Turn Back Lime — Dark Chocolate Lady.”

“Cher — The Scoop Scoop Song,” another fan commented, referencing Cher’s “Shoop Shoop Song.”

One Instagram user said the ice cream will be “perfect for CHERing with a friend” and many others pleaded with the singer to take her ice cream truck across the country and not just Los Angeles.

“Road trip just for gelato? That’s silly. But a road trip for Cherlato, totally worth it!” one fan wrote.

In 2021, Cher offered to take Britney Spears to San Tropez to eat ice cream when her conservatorship case was over, and one fan referenced that gesture in their comment, writing, “@britneyspears @cher ❤️😍❤️ you ladies can finally have gelato together ❤️😍.”

According to a post on the official Cherlato Instagram, the brand is a “culmination of a decades-long journey to find the freshest and most amazing ice-creams in the world.”

Cher teamed up with Giapo, an ice cream brand based in New Zealand, for the project and “brainstormed, taste-tested, experimented and eventually conceived Cherlato.”

The brand describes Cherlato products as “the boldest and coldest gelato creations LA has ever had.”

Another post from the brand explains that Cherlato sources ingredients locally to “ensure the freshest, most flavorful gelato experience you’ve ever had.”

Cher didn’t mention when her new brand launches, but the Cherlato Instagram says it will be “very soon.”

