Chloe Sevigny

Chloe Sevigny Gives Birth to Her First Child

The actress has shared glimpses of pregnancy life on social media

By Mike Vulpo

Chloe Sevigny attends the 72nd Writers Guild Awards at Edison Ballroom on Feb. 1, 2020, in New York City.
Dominik Bindl/WireImage

Chloe Sevigny is officially a mom!

A rep confirms to E! News that the 45-year-old actress recently welcomed her first child into the world and all are "healthy and happy."

The safe and healthy delivery comes in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic where many hospitals have adjusted delivery room protocol.

Entertainment News

Joe Exotic 5 hours ago

Nicolas Cage to Star as Joe Exotic in Limited TV Series

Star Wars 8 hours ago

May The 4th Be With You: Taika Waititi to Direct New ‘Star Wars’ Film

In March, Sevigny reacted to New York Presbyterian hospitals' announcement that expectant fathers and others will not be allowed to be present for the birth.

"I hope all expecting families are finding some calm. Today's news in NY was very distressing for all. #support #prayers," she captioned one of her latest photos on Instagram. E! News is unaware if Sevigny'ss boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic was ultimately able to be part of the birth.

In January, E! News confirmed Sevigny was going to be a mom. And while the actress tries to keep her personal life on the private side, she previously shared glimpses of pregnancy life on social media.

Pregnant Stars Over 40

From a babymoon in Turks &Caicos to a fabulous photo shoot, Sevigny made the most of her pregnancy journey.

It's a change for the American Psycho star who previously joked that her young looks were attributed to having no kids.

"I think the baby wear and tear and stress on your body is part of the reason why people say, 'Why do you still look so young?'" she told W magazine in 2016. "I really think that that unfortunately ages women, especially when they have children in their 30's, not in their 20's. So I think, first and foremost, it's that and genetics."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Chloe Sevigny
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us