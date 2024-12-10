Movies

Chris Evans returning to Marvel alongside Robert Downey Jr.

Chris Evans will make an epic comeback to the Marvel Cinematic universe in "Avengers: Doomsday" alongside Robert Downey Jr., according to reports.

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.
Marvel fans assemble, Chris Evans is back.

Evans recently made a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for his cameo in "Deadpool & Wolverine." However, rather than playing Steve Rogers, he returned as Johnny Storm, also known as The Human Torch, his character from the original Fantastic Four movies.

Though details surrounding Evans’ involvement in the new Doomsday movie—which is set to hit theaters May 1—have yet to be announced, it’s clear Downey Jr. won’t be saying “I am Iron Man.” After all, he’ll be leaving his iconic role behind and starring as Doctor Victor von Doom, the primary villain for the Fantastic Four, who will now be played by Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Needless to say, whether Evans is Captain America or someone else, a return isn’t totally shocking.

“I’ll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience,” he told GQ last September, “but I’m also very precious with it. It’s something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can’t believe it even happened.”

And given how special this franchise is to both the stars and the fans, his return would have to be an epic affair.

“I wouldn’t want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn’t live up to expectations,” he continued, “or if it just felt like it wasn’t connected to that original thing.”

After all, he closed out his time as Captain America with the most heartfelt message.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on his last day of filming in 2018. “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

