Ciara Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Ciara and Russell Wilson are growing their family.

The 34-year-old singer is expecting her third child.

The "Beauty Mark" star announced the happy news by sharing a photo of herself posing in a bikini and baring her baby bump on Instagram.

"Number 3," she captioned the sweet snapshot.

The quarterback also shared a pic of the two on the beach.

Ciara is already the proud mom to two kids: Sienna Princess Wilson, whom she welcomed with Wilson in 2017, and Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she welcomed with her ex Future in 2014.

The celebrity opened up about how motherhood has impacted her as an artist during an interview for Vogue Arabia's February 2019 issue.

"Being a mother of two made me feel even more confident, inspired, and fearless," she said at the time.

She also talked about how becoming a mom has changed her perspective during a 2015 interview with E! News at the American Music Awards.

"I love being a mom," she said at the time. "It really comes first before everything now. Everything has just happened in perfect timing for me with my son. I felt like I needed to have him in reference to how he's grounding me and putting things into perspective for me. It just kind of makes me not care so much about things. Like, I don't sweat the small stuff anymore and I give that credit to my son."

Ciara and Wilson tied the knot in 2016 and have continued to document all of their family's precious moments on Instagram ever since!