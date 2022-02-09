Tips Help Deputies Find Stolen Classic Chevy Nova Owned by Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong

A 1962 Chevy Nova belonging to Green Day singer and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong that was stolen last week in Costa Mesa has been recovered.

Police said the car was found, abandoned in the El Modena area near Orange Tuesday night, but some stolen guitars and an amplifier belonging to the Green Day frontman remain missing.

Deputies found the car after received to tips received by the Costa Mesa Police Department.

"No arrests have been made in this incident and no other items that were stolen have been recovered,'' police announced on Twitter. ``We thank the public for reporting sightings which assisted in the recovery of the vehicle. We also thank the Orange County Sheriff's Department for locating the vehicle.''

In a tweet Monday, Costa Mesa police said the 1962 Nova was stolen, along with guitars and an amplifier, between Friday and Saturday morning from a business in the 1100 block of Victoria Street in the Orange County community.

My car was STOLEN 1962 Chevy II. This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years. Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police. Incident # 2015,2016. Please call 714-754-5280 please re-post, & find this car!! pic.twitter.com/BkcaBcxaDg — Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoe) February 5, 2022

Armstrong issued his own call for help, tweeting about the theft over the weekend.

Chevy introduced the Nova in 1962 as a trim level for its new Chevy II compact car, an answer to Ford's Falcon, that was offered in several different body styles. The early car was relatively minimalist in design compared to late 1960s models, which received a significant refresh and fastback styling.