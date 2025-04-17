A ‘Clueless' sequel series starring Alicia Silverstone is in the works

Originally appeared on E! Online.

We are totally RSVPing to this "Clueless" reboot.

Alicia Silverstone is set to reprise her role as Cher Horowitz in a sequel TV series to the classic 1995 film, E! News has learned.

The 48-year-old is also set to executive produce the series alongside Jordan Weiss and "Gossip Girl" creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who will also serve as writers. Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the ‘90s film, will also executive produce the follow-up series along with Robert Lawrence, one of the original movie’s producers.

And while the plot of the forthcoming show has not yet been revealed, the series has already found a home on the streaming platform Peacock.

E! News has reached out to Silverstone's rep for comment but has not heard back.

This isn’t the first time a "Clueless reboot" has been floated around Hollywood. In 2020, a separate spinoff series was in development with CBS studios, which is also set to produce the upcoming show. In that iteration, Dionne (originally played by Stacey Dash) was set to be searching for Cher, who had gone missing. The following year, however, the mystery-comedy twist was scrapped.

Years after "Clueless" — which, along with Silverstone and Dash, also starred Paul Rudd, Brittany Murphy and Donald Faison — became a fan-favorite, Silverstone reflected on her experience playing Cher, even admitting she didn’t initially love the character.

“I found Cher on the page to be materialistic and unappealing. And really annoying, to be honest,” she told Vogue in 2020. “Just everything I sort of loathed. But I realized that was just me judging her, and once I started working on her, I found all the heart and all the love.”

Silverstone continued, “She loves her daddy so much! And she's trying to be a supportive friend, so I just sorta put all of my love and heart into this character with these other aspects that were cringeworthy.”