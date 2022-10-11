To celebrate the legendary career of the late Angela Lansbury, COZI TV will air a four-day "Murder, She Wrote" marathon beginning Wednesday.

How to Watch COZI TV's 'Murder, She Wrote' Marathon

Starting Wednesday and ending Saturday from 6 a.m. ET through 8 p.m. ET each day, Cozi TV's Angela Lansbury tribute marathon will air the first three seasons of the series and then conclude with the season 12 series finale "Death by Demographics."

Lansbury's iconic role as Jessica Fletcher, a prolific murder mystery writer and a certified shrewd sleuth, further cemented Lansbury's acting prowess on U.S. television after her already successful career in theater and films. She died at the age of 96 at her home in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“Murder, She Wrote,” which began airing on CBS in 1984 and ran for 12 seasons, is based loosely on Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple stories. The series centered on Jessica Fletcher, who was a middle-aged widow and former substitute school teacher living in the seaside village of Cabot Cove, Maine.

To check how you can watch COZI TV in your area, click here. To view COZI TV's listings, click here.