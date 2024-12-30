Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo break up after 3 years of dating

Originally appeared on E! Online

One of Bravo's most beloved couples is calling it quits.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Southern Charm"'s Craig Conover and "Summer House" star Paige DeSorbo have broken up after three years of dating, Paige announced during the Dec. 30 episode of her and Hannah Berner’s Giggly Squad podcast.

“Craig and I have decided to no longer be together,” she shared, adding that she had "love and respect for" her now-ex.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I think he is one of the best people I’ve met in my entire life," she noted. "I will remain the biggest fan for him and want the best for him, and he truly will get the best, because he is the best. But, with that said, I think it is the right decision for both of us.”

She also went on share that they broke up on amicable terms.

“I love him, I think he loves me,” she continued. “I think we will remain friends. No one did anything. It wasn’t a bad thing. I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn’t want, and I think that’s extremely powerful to be able to voice how you’re feeling in real time and what you want for your future.”

Conover has yet to publicly comment on the split.

After first meeting in 2019 while filming season four of "Summer House" and reuniting two years later on "Winter House"'s first season, the couple took their friendship to the next level and officially confirmed they were a couple in October 2021.

PHOTOS 2023 Celebrity Engagements

Although they've been dating for over two years, the reality stars' romance has remained long distance as she still lives in her native New York City and he has a house in Charleston. So how did they manage to keep the spark alive?

The pair actually never went more than three days without seeing each other, Conover previously revealed.

"The summer we spend in New York because she's busier," the pillow designer exclusively told E! News in September, "and then the fall we spend down here. It's nice because we're never really apart. They call it long-distance because I don't know what else to call it, but we're always together, we just live in two separate places."

Relocating for her boyfriend is actually something that DeSorbo has voiced fear over in the past. During an April 2023 episode of "Summer House," the two disagreed on the timeline of when they should get engaged.

"If you were to propose to me tomorrow it would be amazing," she told Conover at the time, "but then it would immediately start the clock of, 'When are you moving down? When are you planning your wedding?'"

Ultimately, it was the thought of leaving her family behind in New York that made her emotional.

"I will be changing a lot more than you will be," she told Conover. "I will be changing my whole life. I have no friends in Charleston, I don't know anyone. My whole career is there, my family is in New York. I don't want to leave my mom."

But despite being more eager to walk down the aisle than his future wife, Conover also understood the importance of not hurrying their engagement.

As the Pillow & Beer podcast co-host exclusively explained to E! News in September, "There's a lot of relationships on Bravo that we are privy too and we don't want to end up like. That's no shade to anyone, but we actually want to have a family one day. We gotta do it the right way. We can't just rush into this because it makes everyone else happy."

PHOTOS Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)