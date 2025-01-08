Los Angeles

Critics Choice Awards postponed 2 weeks amid Los Angeles wildfires

The ceremony was previously scheduled to take place this Sunday.

By Logan Reardon

Chelsea Handler at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

The Critics Choice Awards have been postponed as wildfires continue to spread through the Los Angeles area.

The 30th annual ceremony was scheduled to take place Sunday at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, but will now be pushed back two weeks to Jan. 26.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

“This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community," CCA CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. "All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected."

A state of emergency remains in effect for the city and county as at least four fires continue to burn out of control in the area as of Wednesday afternoon.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Comedian and actress Chelsea Handler will host this year's Critics Choice Awards, which will be broadcasted on E! and streamed on Peacock, for the third consecutive year. "Conclave" and "Wicked" lead this year’s nominees with 11 apiece.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us