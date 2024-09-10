Dakota Johnson mistook energy drink for a vitamin—the result is chaos

Originally appeared on E! Online

Dakota Johnson's energy hit a high note.

The 34-year-old revealed she got the extra push she needed after drinking Celsius during her time on set of her directorial debut "Loser Baby." And, unbeknownst to her, Celsius is—checks notes—an energy drink.

"I discovered Celsius on day one of filming the short," she told Variety in an interview published Sept. 7. "I didn’t know that it was like Red Bull. I thought it was, like, a natural drink."

In fact, she attributed the uptick in her process to just being hyper-focused.

“I was like, ‘I’m so creative, I’m so inspired, I’m awake all night long, I’m not sleeping, because I’m just thinking—and it’s because I was having like two Celsius a day," the actress, engaged to Chris Martin, added, "I thought it was vitamins. I didn’t realize I was basically overdosing on caffeine.”

She only found out the truth when the film’s costume designer Katie Workinger told Johnson she wasn’t well.

“'You’re basically having, like, four Red Bulls a day,'" Johnson said of what Workinger told her, jokingly adding that it was "really upsetting" once she found out. “But now I know that in dire straits, there’s Celsius. And I am looking for an endorsement. So, Celsius, I’m your girl. Night shoots? They work really well.”

This, of course, wouldn't be the first time Johnson has made a hilarious confession. After all, she’s allergic to limes—just don’t tell Architectural Digest.

