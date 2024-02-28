Originally appeared on E! Online

The TikTok community is gonna dance in honor of Cat Janice.

The singer—whose track "Dance You Outta My Head" recently went viral on TikTok—died Feb. 28 following a battle with sarcoma, a rare form of cancer in soft tissue and bones. She was 31.

"This morning, from her childhood home and surrounded by her loving family, Catherine peacefully entered the light and love of her heavenly creator," her family shared on her Instagram page. "We are eternally thankful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few months."

The post continued, "Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in the peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music. This would not have been possible without all of you."

In the months before her death, Janice shared her dying wish of having users stream her song "Dance You Outta My Head" on TikTok. The Washington, D.C.-based influencer explained that her "last joy" would be creating an enduring musical legacy for her 7-year-old son Loren.

"My art is all I have to leave behind and im leaving it behind for my son to profit on," she explained Jan. 15. "I don't have much."

Janice received an outpouring of support: She amassed 2.4 million song uses on TikTok and was left "SHOCKED" when her track began charting earlier this month.

"YOU ALL DID THIS. You gave me my dream come true," she wrote on Instagram Jan. 30. "Right when I needed it most. You all loved me back to life and gave me my 'one more moment alive.'"

Janice — who was diagnosed with cancer in 2022—shared in January that her sarcoma had severely progressed. "I've got the [rough] news that cancer has won. I've fought hard but sarcomas are too tough," she said on TikTok Jan. 6. "Thank you for loving me. Im praying a miracle makes me through this but I think im being called Home."

Going forward, her brother Cubby will run her Instagram page as a memorial to the musician.

"He will also manage all operations surrounding Cat's music, merchandise, and public relations," the Feb. 28 post noted. "Per Cat's request, there is some more art that she wants to share too. All in due time."