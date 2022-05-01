‘Dateline' Keith Morrison to Debut Sleep Story on Calm App

NBC "Dateline" correspondent Keith Morrison is making his debut on the sleep and meditation app, Calm, with a narration made to put users to sleep.

The sleep story, titled "The Curious Case of the Overnight Oats," is set to appear on the app on May 3 and it will take listeners on a reimagined journey of the well-known tale "Goldilocks."

In an exclusive interview with People, the award-winning journalist and "Dateline" correspondent of over 25 years, Morrison says that the idea of expanding his storytelling skills was never thought of until "recently" after people had suggested it to him.

Morrison also said he had been provided a "template" when deciding on an original story to recite for the app in which he was told to modify as he saw fit.

"It's a story about three bears and some porridge," he told People. "I think the original story has been told a time or two, but this is a different take on it."

Morrison is among many public figures to narrate a sleep story for the Calm app, along with "Bridgerton" star Jonathan Bailey who just released one on April 12. Other public figures who appear on the app include Harry Styles, Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and more.