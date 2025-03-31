Dave Coulier is hoping the finish line is in sight for his journey with cancer.

The "Fuller House" star told Parade that a recent biopsy on a lymph node in his neck showed "no sign of cancer," and he's now waiting for the results of an additional CAT scan to see whether his illness "will be in the rearview mirror."

He also said that a PET scan he underwent halfway through his treatment did not show any cancer cells.

Coulier, 65, shared in a TODAY exclusive in November 2024 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that starts in the lymphatic system.

He told Parade that he completed his sixth round of chemotherapy in February and received encouraging results from the biopsy on his lymph node.

“Melissa and I waited for a week to get the biopsy results back, and there is no sign of cancer,” he told Parade, referring to his wife. "One of the few times in my life when ‘zero’ has been a great number to hear.”

The actor, who portrayed Uncle Joey on the original "Full House" and the show's reboot, said on TODAY in November that he first noticed symptoms in October 2024 after coming down with a cold. He found a golf-ball-sized lump in his groin within a week of feeling sick.

He underwent six rounds of chemotherapy, which he told Parade causes neuropathy, nausea, dizziness and "chemo brain," in which he found himself in a mental fog.

“I was in such a daze when I walked out of the hospital, my wife looked at me (when) we got in the car, and she goes, ‘We forgot to ring the bell,'" he said about his sixth chemotherapy treatment.

Coulier also struggled with fatigue.

"Though I wanted to move around and go out and work around the house, I just couldn’t," he told Parade.

The actor and comedian had frank conversations about mortality with Melissa, 41, his wife of 10 years. Coulier's sister, Sharon, 36, and niece, Shannon, 29, both died from breast cancer as well as his mother. His sister, Karen, also is currently living with cancer.

"I think everybody’s mind goes there,” he told Parade. “It’s part of the reality of life. Like, ‘Wow, this is really serious’ and ‘What’s the worst that could happen?’ I’ve seen it so often in my family.”

“After (the fifth round of) chemo, he was like, ‘I don’t know if I could do this again,’” Melissa told Parade. “He was like, ‘I’m prepared either way. If I die, I die. And if I can stay here, great. I want to.’ Those conversations were obviously so tough.”

The recent encouraging results have lifted Coulier's spirits.

“I’ll tell you this. Today is the first day that I really feel like, ‘Wow, I’m feeling pretty darn good. I feel like myself.’ And it’s today,” Coulier told Parade.

