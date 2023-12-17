Originally appeared on E! Online

We're confident you'll love this news: Demi Lovato and Jutes are engaged.

That's right, the musician proposed to the "Skyscraper" singer in Los Angeles with a pear-shaped diamond ring—and she said yes!

According to People, the engagement took place on Dec. 16 and the duo celebrated with family members at one of their fave restaurants in the city.

This relationship update comes just over a year after the pair officially debuted their romance.

"We met in the studio and he actually helped cowrite one of my singles, 'Substance,' and a few songs off my last album," Demi recently shared on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," referencing 2022's "Holy Fv-k." "We worked really well together and we're also just super in love."

"It's amazing to find someone that you just laugh with and that you get to make music with," the 31-year-old continued. "It's just so special."

So special, in fact, that Lovato—who called off her engagement to Max Ehrich in 2020—couldn't help but gush over Jutes on his 32nd birthday earlier this year.

"I couldn't be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn't be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self," she wrote on Instagram March 28. "I've waited my whole life to find you and I can't wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together."

"You're a literal dream come true and I'm so grateful to call you mine," she added. "Have the best birthday my love.. you deserve it, the world, and more!!!! Here's to many more."

And Jutes—whose full name is Jordan Lutes—returned the favor for Lovato's special day in August.

"happy birthday to my best friend," he captioned photos and videos of Lovato on Instagram. "you're obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it. but more importantly you're weird af and u make me cry laughing."

"your heart has changed lives all over the planet… especially some dude from a farm in canada who wound up in your session over a year ago," he noted. "i didn't know the perfect person existed until i met u. but now that i do, i'm gunna spend the rest of my life protecting u and doing whatever i can to squeeze another smile n belly laugh outta u. i couldn't be more proud to call u my baby."