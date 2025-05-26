Demi Lovato marries Jordan ‘Jutes' Lutes in California ceremony

Originally appeared on E! Online.

For Demi Lovato and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, their two worlds have officially collided.

The Camp Rock alum married the “Sleepyhead” singer on May 25 in California, with the bride wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress.

In fact, while planning her look for the special day, “I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs," Lovato told Vogue, "specifically how the silhouettes really compliment the curves in your body, and her use of corsets."

As for the final product? The Disney alum, who wore another Vivienne Westwood design for her wedding reception, noted, "I love everything about the dress."

The wedding comes over a year after their engagement in December 2023, when Jutes proposed to Lovato with an original song as he got down on one knee. He presented the “Skyscraper” singer with a pear-shaped, solitaire diamond engagement ring created by the jewelry boutique Material Good. And the surprises continued from there: They then celebrated with their family at a favorite Los Angeles restaurant.

“I’m still speechless,” she wrote on Instagram in 2023. “Last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life."

“Every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true,” Lovato — who was previously engaged to Max Ehrich—continued, “and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby.”

And while they’re now collaborators for life, that wasn’t always the feeling when they first met to work on her 2022 album Holy Fvck.

“When i got asked to pull up and write for this session i remember thinking wtf am i supposed to do in a demi lovato session?” he admitted on a July 2022 Instagram post. “only to show up and realize she was making one of the hardest rock projects i’ve ever heard...obviously a crazy milestone for me but beyond that i feel so blessed to be a part of something i’m such a big fan of.”

Needless to say, the 34-year-old has her feeling confident.

“You know, I’ve waited my whole life for him,” Lovato, 32, told People in September 2024, two years after they debuted their romance. “It’s very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring. It’s very easy to stay centered with him because I love him so much and he treats me so amazing.”

The feeling is mutual. In an Instagram tribute for Demi’s 30th birthday in 2022, Jutes shared how he’s the “luckiest schmuck” to “call u mine.”

“Making u laugh has become my new obsession bc ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere),” he captioned the August 2022 post. “I’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self.”

