Demi Lovato responds to concern from fans over video of her ‘shaking'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Give your heart a break—Demi Lovato is doing just fine.

The “Cool for the Summer” singer traded the recording studio for the kitchen to give fans a cooking tutorial on TikTok, but not everyone seemed to focus on the demonstration.

“Today we are making a whole roasted chicken,” Lovato said in the video shared on the social media platform March 11. “It seems really overwhelming, but it’s not. We’re gonna have fun… and I’m telling myself this because I feel overwhelmed.”

While the pop star kept things playful as she prepared her ingredients and seasoned the raw meat, some fans expressed concern that she appeared to have an unsteady hand at times, including one user who commented, “I'm afraid of seeing her shaking that hard.”

But Lovato, 32, quickly put the speculation to rest by reassuring viewers that all was well, writing back in response, “I’m okay! I promise.”

The Sonny With a Chance alum has been open in the past about her mental health and battle with addiction dating back to her teenage years. In fact, she recently shared that she has little recollection of her life after the release of the 2008 Disney Channel movie "Camp Rock", in which she costarred alongside the Jonas Brothers.

“I think I’d passed the threshold of what I could withstand emotionally and physically," she told The Hollywood Reporter in August. “I didn’t realize that child stardom could be traumatic—and it isn’t traumatic for everyone, but for me, it was.”

Lovato went on to describe her “worry” over how she treated those around her amid her struggles.

“It’s easy to excuse that behavior because I was so young and in so much pain,” she continued, “but I’m really remorseful, and that's a guilt that stays with you forever.”

Fortunately, the singer appears to have found happiness with fiancé Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, to whom she got engaged in 2023 after over a year of dating. While the couple haven’t publicly shared their wedding plans, they recently commemorated their engagement anniversary ahead of their walk down the aisle.

“1 year of being engaged to my favorite person,” Jutes wrote in a post on Instagram Stories in December, which Lovato reposted, adding, “I love you infinitely and cannot wait to call you my husband!!! Happy 1 year of being engaged baby!!”

