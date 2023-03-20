Demi Moore Shares Heartwarming Video of Bruce Willis Celebrating His 68th Birthday With Family

It's been a month since American actor Bruce Willis announced his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. But just a few weeks later, Willis was seen in better spirits.

The actor celebrated his 68th birthday on Sunday, and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, shared a video to her social media accounts showing close members of his family celebrating the day with him.

In the heartwarming clip, which included his five daughters and wife, the group is seen serenading Willis with a song before presenting him with a birthday pie filled with candles.

Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family.

Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes - we all feel them. pic.twitter.com/vcb50QP9hr — Demi Moore (@justdemi) March 20, 2023

“Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family,” Moore wrote in the video's caption.

“Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes - we all feel them.”

Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000 and had three daughters before separating in 1998. However, they have still remained close friends.

Willis then married Emma in 2009 and they share two daughters together. Heming Willis posted a touching tribute video to Willis on her social media page.

She also shared her feelings on how a day of celebration can also bring about bittersweet feelings of happiness and grief.

“Today is one of those days of feeling the grief and sadness. But the silver lining or the flip side is that I'm so lucky to feel your warmth and love that is directed to my husband and our family. I see your messages, your stories that you share, and all I can say is thank you,” said Heming Willis on Instagram.

Last month, Willis’ family announced that his speaking disorder, aphasia, had progressed into frontotemporal dementia.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead,” they said in a statement.

“As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

In 2022, Willis announced that he was stepping away from his legendary acting career that has spanned decades.