Diane Keaton Is Justin Bieber's Muse in Must-See Teaser for ‘Ghost' Music Video

Justin Bieber and Diane Keaton are teaming up, and it's the pair of co-stars we never knew we needed but now don't want to stop thinking about.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, both stars took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the new teaser for the "Ghost" music video. As seen in the footage, Keaton appears to play Bieber's mom in the visuals for the song about grieving the loss of a loved one.

"AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!" the 75-year-old Oscar winner captioned her post. Additionally, after Bieber posted the video to his own page, the "Something's Gotta Give" actress commented, "THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME!!! @justinbieber."

The clip from the video directed by Colin Tilley showed Bieber and Keaton embracing on a beach. The two stars later enjoyed some spirited dance moves in a bar.

Among those sharing excitement in the comments section of Keaton's post was Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who played Keaton's daughter in the "Father of the Bride" films. Williams-Paisley reacted with four applause emojis.

"Ghost" is the latest single from Bieber's sixth studio album "Justice," which dropped in March. He performed the tune at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in September.

Among Keaton's recent projects include 2018's "Book Club" and 2019's "Poms," along with voicing a role in 2016's "Finding Dory." She won an Oscar for Best Actress for her title role in 1977's "Annie Hall."

The full "Ghost" music video debuts Friday, Oct. 8.