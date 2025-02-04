Heinz teams up with hip-hop hitmaker Mustard on a secret sauce

2025 just might be the year ketchup is usurped by its yellow sidekick.

On Feb. 3, Heinz announced a collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Mustard to create a special-edition sauce.

The hitmaker, whose real name is Dijon Isaiah McFarlane, produced Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy Award-winning song “Not Like Us,” as well as “tv off,” which name-dropped Mustard in a way spawned an indelible meme.

Now, Heinz has bestowed Mustard with a new title, in addition to record producer and DJ: Chief Mustard Officer.

“Real ones know there are only two legendary mustards — ahem, MUSTAAAAAAAAAARRRDs — out there,” Heinz wrote in a press release, adding that during the Grammys Feb. 2, the pair officially dropped the Mustard x Mustard collaboration with a dedicated commercial.

“This collab coming to life is a big deal and something that has been decades in the making for me,” Mustard said in a press release.

“Everyone knows me for my beats and sound, but what they don’t know is that cooking and grilling is a huge part of my life,” he continued. “I’m on the grill every chance I get. I’ve been using HEINZ since I was a kid, so partnering with them is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Mustard’s love of Heinz has long been immortalized in a diamond-encrusted Heinz Mustard chain the two-time Grammy-winner totes around, and he’s taking it a step further. In his new role, Mustard will remix exclusive recipes, host events throughout the year and more.

First up, a secret sauce developed by Mustard and Heinz will soon be released. Heinz says it marks the first national mustard innovation in nearly a decade for the company — and fans can sign up for its waitlist here.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: