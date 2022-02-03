Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton to Host Academy of Country Music Awards

Nominees will be announced next week

By The Associated Press

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage via Getty Images

Country music icon Dolly Parton will be hosting this year's Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, bringing her star power to the show's new streaming home on Prime Video.

Parton, along with soon to be announced co-hosts, will emcee the new format for the awards show, which will be live streamed March 7 without commercials from Allegiant Stadium.

"Watch for us because we’re going to have some fun,” Parton said in a press release on Thursday.

Parton is a 13-time ACM Award winner, including for the coveted entertainer of the year prize. She has hosted the award show in the past.

Six decades into her career, Parton is showing no signs of slowing down. She is releasing a new book “Run, Rose, Run” with author James Patterson and an accompanying album on March 4 and was announced as a first-time nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this week.

“There is no one better than Dolly to represent the ACM Awards brand and country music on a global scale as we move to streaming and show the world that ‘this is how we country’ by delivering one of the most exhilarating and innovative shows in our history to audiences worldwide," said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, in a statement.

Nominees will be announced next week.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dolly PartonAcademy of Country Music Awardsacm awards
