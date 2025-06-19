Celebrity News

Drake reveals shocking amount of money he lost in one month from sports betting

Drake recently got candid about his gambling habits, sharing the eye-popping amount of money he lost after placing nearly $125 million in sports bets over the course of one month. 

By Leah Degrazia | E! Online

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Originally appeared on E! Online

Drake is giving fans some views of his finances.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The "NOKIA" rapper opened up about the downsides of his gambling habit by revealing exactly how much money he lost in one month of placing sports bets.

In a post shared to his Instagram Story June 19, Drake shared a screenshot that gave an overview of his net profits from wagering bets over the course of one month. And according to the image, the 38-year-old had lost a total of $8,235,686 after placing a whopping $124,527,265 worth of bets throughout the four-week period.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Gotta share the other side of gambling..." Drake wrote atop the tally. "Losses are so fried right now."

And while the "God's Plan" MC didn't specify which bets led to his $8 million deficit, he expressed hope that his luck would turn around soon.

Celebrity News Jun 19

Miley Cyrus says she got blamed for Billy Ray smoking weed on ‘Hannah Montana' set

Music & Musicians Jun 18

Halsey stops concert to save videographer from getting burned by pyrotechnics

"I hope I can post a big win for you all soon cause I am the only who has never seen a max," Drake added. "These guys max once a week."

PHOTOS: Drake's star-studded romances

This isn't the first time Drake has offered a peek into his gambling hobby. Earlier this year, he shared a glimpse at one of his wins, revealing that he made $630,000 on a $210,000 bet that the Baltimore Ravens would beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Jan. 11 NFL game.

Alongside a screenshot of his estimated payout on the sports betting app Stake, Drake wrote on Instagram, "Wild card."

But money isn't all that's got the Grammy winner in his feelings as of late. Last month, the OVO Sound founder —who shares son Adonis Graham, 7, with Sophie Brussaux — also highlighted the importance of family in a sweet Mother's Day shoutout to his mom Sandi Graham.

"It’s solely because of your relentless dedication that we are all here in this current day life setting," Drake wrote on Instagram May 11, before dedicating his post to the "kindest and most nurturing woman on earth."

He added, "Forever Sandra’s Rose."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us