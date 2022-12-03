Drake's 5-year-old son Adonis has some serious hoop skills.

The Canadian rapper shared video on his Instagram Story of the talented tot's basketball moves, which may even get the attention of Toronto Raptors executives.

In the clip, Adonis bounces two basketballs, once in each hand, before switching them.

"Ooh!" the proud father exclaims, before playfully calling his son "different," with Adonis responding in kind.

"I'm not different, bruh," Adonis can be heard saying to his famous father.

In another clip, Drakes asks Adonis to "cash one," prompting the young boy to bounce a ball through his legs before making a shot and scoring a basket.

"This guy's different," Drake quips.

This isn't the first time Drake has proudly showed off his son's skills on the court. He previously shared video of basketball prodigy making several shots in a row.

Drake shares the toddler with Sophie Brussaux, a former French video model and artist. Adonis speaks fluent French and has even tried teach his dad the language.

Drake is getting all the love for his 36th birthday. The rapper posted a video to his Instagram Stories on Monday of his 5-year-old son, Adonis, singing him a special version of the classic "Happy Birthday."

The father-son duo share the same birthday month, which did not go on without celebration this year. In October, Drake threw Adonis a superhero-themed birthday party that included a photo-op with Spiderman and arcade games.

"Happy 5th to my twin," Drake posted on Twitter at the time.