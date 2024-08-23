Drew Barrymore says she will try her best to be a less hands-on host when "The Drew Barrymore Show" returns for its fifth season this fall.

"I'll try to practice physical distance, which is not my strong point," Barrymore told “Entertainment Tonight” reporter Denny Directo before the pair jokingly grabbed each other in an embrace.

The TV personality, who's known for her touchy-feely style with guests, went on to explain that she's a people person. "Do you know how hard the pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself! I like to be around people," she said.

She also acknowledged that her desire for physical closeness may not be “everyone’s favorite" thing.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"But I’m sorry to those people,” she said.

Barrymore's comments come just a few months after she made some viewers uncomfortable by holding the hands of Vice President Kamala Harris during an April 2024 interview.

Barrymore also called Harris, who is now the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party, "Momala," the same nickname the vice president's step-kids call her.

Barrymore also caused a stir when she repeatedly touched talk show legend Oprah Winfrey during a December 2023 interview.

Drew Barrymore with Oprah Winfrey (The Drew Barrymore Show via Youtube)

Barrymore gently took Winfrey’s hand and held it under her chin. With her other hand, she caressed Winfrey's arm. At other parts during the chat, she held Winfrey's hand, raising both of their arms into the air and later placed her hand on the media mogul's leg.

While Barrymore's behavior endeared her to some viewers, others posted online comments saying Winfrey looked uncomfortable and advised Barrymore to keep her hands to herself.

Barrymore's hands-on interview style — which was also apparent during chats with Brooke Shields, Chloe Bailey and others — has inspired countless memes.

When she dropped by "The Tonight Show" in April 2023, host Jimmy Fallon teased Barrymore for her behavior with her guests.

“You guys are basically spooning,” Fallon joked when he showed the audience a photo of her and Shields sitting close together with their hands on one another.

Fallon also showed an image of Barrymore kneeling down in front of Bailey while holding her hand.

“You can’t sit in your chair. You get in there,” he said.

“I feel this magnetic pull,” Barrymore replied.

She also told Fallon that she felt a connection to her guests thanks to the “incredible conversations” she shares with them.

“I love people. I love every human being on the planet,” she explained. “I’m fascinated and everyone has a story and every person is exceptional and interesting. And it is so fun to literally get to be a conversationalist at work. It’s the coolest thing in the world.”

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: