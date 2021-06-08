Elizabeth Olsen Just Casually Revealed She's Married to Robbie Arnett

Elizabeth Olsen just shared a major update in her relationship like it was no big deal.

The "WandaVision" actress casually revealed that she and her longtime partner, Robbie Arnett, are married! During a video appearance on Variety's Actors on Actors series, the Marvel star chatted with Kaley Cuoco about everything from her hit Disney+ show to her upcoming projects.

But at one point during their conversation, which was published on Tuesday, June 8, Olsen let it slip that she tied the knot with the musician by referring to him as her husband.

"I'm in a bathroom," Olsen told Cuoco. "I've been in the U.K. for seven months, and I got back two days ago, and my neighbor is doing so much construction to their backyard. I can still hear it and I'm in the furthest bathroom."

While explaining her situation, the 32-year-old star realized there was a sweet decoration in the background.

"I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic. You know, the Little Miss books?" the "Avengers: Endgame" actress shared, referencing the decor placed by her hubby. "They're these classic books but 'magic' because of `WandaVision' because he's such a f--king cutie!"

"I love that he set design for you today. He did a lot...is there craft service, too? What else is he doing?!" Cuoco quipped, with Olsen adding with a laugh, "I made him breakfast."

The "Wind River" star didn't share any other details about her marriage. But as fans of Olsen know, she and Arnett are notorious for keeping their romance out of the public eye.

In 2019, a source revealed to E! News that the couple got engaged. However, they didn't publicly comment on their relationship milestone at the time.

News of their engagement came two years after they first sparked romance rumors in February 2017. A month later, they seemingly confirmed they were dating after enjoying a romantic stroll together in New York City.

"They are in an exclusive relationship and Lizzie is excited about him," an insider previously told E! News. "She deserves it. It's very new though, but they seem to like each other a lot already."

In September 2017, the pair made a rare public appearance at the Gersh pre-Emmys party. But since then, they have kept a low profile.

