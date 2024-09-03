Celebrity News

Elton John reveals he's partially blind after ‘severe' eye infection

John retired from touring in July 2023 after wrapping up his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour.

By Gerardo Pons

Elton John.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Elton John revealed on social media he is currently recovering after a severe eye infection caused him temporary blindness in one eye.

The 77-year-old “Rocket Man” singer revealed the news through a statement posted on social media on Tuesday.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

“Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” John said on Instagram. “I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Following John's announcement, several celebrities, including Billie Jean King, commented wishing him a speedy recovery.

"Sending our love and support your way. Feel better soon, friend," King wrote.

"Sending you so much love Elton! Feel better soon. Love you," commented fashion designer Donatella Versace.

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 5 mins ago

Channing Tatum shares rare personal message about fiancée Zoë Kravitz

Celebrity News 2 hours ago

Elle Macpherson says she was diagnosed with breast cancer 7 years ago and refused chemotherapy

In recent years, John has experienced some trouble with his health.

Most recently in 2023, John was briefly hospitalized as a precaution after falling at his villa in Nice, France, TODAY reported.

“Following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” a statement from John's representative shared with TODAY. “Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and (he is) now back at home and in good health.”

In 2021, the "Benny and the Jets" singer also had undergone hip surgery after he “fell awkwardly on a hard surface." His recovery forced him to postpone some of his farewell tour dates.

John retired from touring in July 2023 after wrapping up his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour.

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us