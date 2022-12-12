Emily Blunt Clarifies Tom Cruise Comment After ‘Ludicrous' Reaction

To put it bluntly, don't be mad at Tom Cruise.

Emily Blunt recently shared that co-star Cruise told her to "stop being such a p----" while filming "Edge of Tomorrow" in 2014. And although she found the memory comical, Blunt is now clearing the air after her story was "taken literally and absurdly out of context" by listeners.

"It's ludicrous that it's being spun as something that offended me," Blunt said in a statement to E! News Dec. 12. "It didn't. I shared the story as lightheartedly as it was meant by Tom."

The 39-year-old noted that she and the "Top Gun" actor have no bad blood, but rather, are close companions.

"I absolutely adore Tom, he's a dear friend and he was a total gem to me," she said. "It was said as a joke to make me laugh, which it did in a big way. And it's still something we laugh about to this day."

So what exactly went down in Blunt's story? As she explained in the Dec. 12 episode of the "Smartless" podcast, she and Cruise had to wear "enormous" suits for the 2014 film — something Blunt wasn't confident she could work in.

"The first time I put it on I just started to cry in front of Tom," Blunt said, "and he didn't know what to do."

After Blunt came to him with her concerns, Cruise had quite the response to cheer her up.

"I was like, 'Tom, I'm not sure how I'm going to get through this shoot,' and just started to cry," Blunt continued. "I was like, 'I'm feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot,' and he stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, 'Come on, stop being such a p----, OK?'"

As for how Blunt reacted at the time, she recalled, "I did laugh, and then we got through it."