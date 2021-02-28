Emma Corrin Dedicates 2021 Golden Globes Win to Princess Diana With Touching Tribute

And the Golden Globe goes to...

First-time nominee Emma Corrin had many people to thank when Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon announced she was the winner of Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama at the 2021 Golden Globes. But the most important person Emma recognized was none other than the late Princess Diana.

"The Crown" star portrayed the late royal in the latest season of Netflix's hit drama, an experience that Emma said taught her invaluable life lessons. "Most of all, thank you so much to Diana," the Brit reflected, "You have taught me compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I can ever imagine. And on behalf of everyone who remembers you so fondly and passionately in our hearts, thank you."

Emma also gave her onscreen love interest Josh O'Connor an honorable mention, revealing her adorable nickname for the Prince Charles actor. She shared, "Thank you to my prince charming Josh, I couldn't have done this without you. Thank you for making every single day by my side a complete joy."

This moment wouldn't have been possible if Emma didn't take a leap of faith with representing the beloved figure. She previously told E! News she was apprehensive to take on the role explaining, "Initially I was very daunted, very much listened to the noise, heard all the voices, and got quickly frustrated and quite scared about it and thought, ‘This isn't actually giving me anything to work with.'"

Eventually, the star realized she could play with the role and bring a new perspective to the life Diana lived, at which point she embraced the opportunity.

Even so, she said, "It doesn't remove the pressure and the responsibility that I feel, but it made it more manageable to do the role."

It's safe to say the actress has done Diana justice, and more.

