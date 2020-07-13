Bryshere Gray

‘Empire' Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested, Accused of Assaulting His Wife

According to jail records, Gray was arrested on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct

Actor Bryshere Gray attends the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on June 26, 2017 in New York City.
“Empire” actor Bryshere Gray was arrested Monday morning in Arizona and is accused of assaulting his wife and refusing to talk to police for hours, authorities said.

Gray, 26, was taken into custody at 7 a.m. by officers in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear, roughly nine hours after authorities responded to a 911 call from his wife, police said in a statement, according to NBC News.

After Gray refused to speak with the officers, a SWAT team and crisis negotiators were dispatched to help, police said. Gray was taken into custody without incident, the statement added.

According to jail records, he was arrested on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

