‘Empire' Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested, Accused of Assaulting His Wife

“Empire” actor Bryshere Gray was arrested Monday morning in Arizona and is accused of assaulting his wife and refusing to talk to police for hours, authorities said.

Gray, 26, was taken into custody at 7 a.m. by officers in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear, roughly nine hours after authorities responded to a 911 call from his wife, police said in a statement, according to NBC News.

After Gray refused to speak with the officers, a SWAT team and crisis negotiators were dispatched to help, police said. Gray was taken into custody without incident, the statement added.

According to jail records, he was arrested on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

