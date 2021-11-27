Enjoy This Adorable Photo of John Krasinski and Stanley Tucci on Thanksgiving

In what is possibly the most charming and wholesome photo shared by a celebrity this Thanksgiving, Stanley Tucci posted a candid pic from his holiday celebrations with his brother-in-law, John Krasinski.

“HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM MY FAMILY TO YOURS,” Tucci captioned a Polaroid-style picture of him and Krasinski just hanging out.

A quick reminder of how these two are related: John Krasinski is married to Emily Blunt, who appeared alongside Tucci in 2006’s “The Devil Wears Prada.” Tucci met Blunt’s sister, literary agent Felicity Blunt, at Emily Blunt’s wedding in 2010, and they tied the knot two years later.

Just the fact that Krasinski and Tucci are related brings joy to many people, including TikTok star Alexa Shoen.

In his latest Instagram post, Tucci shared a video from Shoen, in which she admits that when she is “stressed out about the weight of the world,” she calms herself down simply by remembering that Krasinski and Tucci are brothers-in-law.

“Which means that John Krasinski and Stanley Tucci are both the American sons-in-law in the Blunt family,” she said. “And that means there’s probably been a situation where — I feel better already — at some point, they have, I don’t know, worn those paper hats that you wear on Boxing Day … and also that they probably have, like, shook hands while carrying a side dish they were bringing into a Thanksgiving dinner somewhere in America.

“It is my deepest meditative practice to just go through this scenario in my head,” she added.

Tucci has given fans a peek into past holiday celebrations with Krasinski, Emily Blunt and Felicity Blunt.

Last Christmas, he shared an Instagram video of himself making Christmas Cosmo cocktails for the four of them, all while Krasinski and Blunt heckled him from the sidelines wearing tinsel garlands and Santa hats.

