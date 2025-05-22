Epic Universe theme park officially opens its doors to adventurers today

Epic Universe, Universal Orlando Resort’s much-anticipated theme park, officially opens Thursday.

It's the first major, traditional theme park to open in Florida since 1999, when Universal Islands of Adventure debuted, though Universal opened a themed Orlando water park, Volcano Bay, in 2017.

According to the park's website, it is one of the most immersive and innovative theme parks ever created, as it transports guests to five imaginative worlds filled with extraordinary adventures: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe and Celestial Park.

Those who want to take a glimpse at the theme park are invited to virtually join some of the activities via a live stream on UniversalOrlando.com, happening Thursday, starting at 7:30 a.m.

Universal officials describe Epic Universe as the company's most technologically advanced theme park. For example, it uses a facial recognition system for express ride lines.

Universal's owner, Comcast NBCUniversal, also announced plans this month for its first Universal-branded theme park and resort in Europe, at a location north of London. A year-round horror entertainment experience in Las Vegas should open later this year and a family-oriented theme park is slated to open next year in a Dallas suburb.

For more information about the live streams and Universal Epic Universe, guests can visit www.universalorlando.com.