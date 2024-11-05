EXCLUSIVE: See who's hosting NBC's ‘Countdown to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade'

With its elaborate floats and performances, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is an annual tradition. But how does that tradition actually happen?

For the third year in a row, the "Countdown to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" special will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the iconic event.

Below, find out details about the hourlong special — including an exclusive reveal about the host.

How to watch 'Countdown to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade'

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The TV special will air live on Wednesday, Nov. 27, the night before Thanksgiving, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on both NBC and Peacock.

Who is hosting the TV special?

TODAY.com can exclusively reveal that Wendi McLendon-Covey has signed on to host the hourlong special.

McLendon-Covey, most known for her roles in “Bridesmaids” and “The Goldbergs,” is currently starring in NBC’s new comedy series “St. Denis Medical.”

Wendi McLendon-Covey is hosting the parade. (NBC)

What to expect during the ‘Countdown to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’

During the “Countdown to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” special, McLendon-Covey will appear at the parade's starting line on 77th Street and Central Park West.

Featuring a mix of live guests and pre-taped segments, the special will show the work that goes into organizing the event, including the making of floats and costumes.

Additionally, members of the Rockettes will give viewers a peek at the rehearsal process for their annual performance in the parade.

Other guests include stars of the Broadway show "The Outsiders," who will be performing in the parade.

To close out the special, McLendon-Covey will unveil a new balloon that will be making its debut at the Nov. 28 event.

What to know about the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC and Peacock on Nov. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to noon in all time zones, followed by an encore presentation at 2 p.m. ET/PT.

TODAY’s Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will return as hosts. The simulcast on Telemundo will be hosted by Carlos Adyan and Andrea Meza.

The parade has a star-studded lineup, including performances from the following artists:

Bishop Briggs

Kylie Cantrall

Chlöe

Dan + Shay

Dasha

Jimmy Fallon & The Roots

Coco Jones

Walker Hayes

Ariana Madix

Joey McIntyre

Idina Menzel

Natti Natasha

T-Pain

Rachel Platten

Lea Salonga

The Temptations

The War and Treaty

Alex Warren

Sebastián Yatra

Charli D’Amelio

Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here: