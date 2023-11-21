Father of Taylor Swift fan who died in Brazil says he wants answers after tragedy

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Weiny Machado is mourning the death of his daughter Ana Clara Benevides Machado, a fan who died after falling ill at a Taylor Swift concert in Brazil.

"I lost my only daughter, a happy intelligent girl," Weiny told local outlet Folha de S.Paulo in a Nov. 18 interview translated from Portuguese to English. "She was about to graduate in psychology next April, saving money. I have no words to express my pain. She left home to fulfill a dream and came back dead."

The 23-year-old's father noted he's seeking further information about the incident.

"I want it to be determined whether they were in fact prohibited from bringing water, whether there was negligence in providing assistance," he said. "I know that the singer was handing out water to her fans, and that is absurd for an event of this size. Nothing will bring my daughter back, but I hope that, if negligence is confirmed, someone will be punished, so that this doesn't happen to anyone else."

Machado attended Swift's Eras Tour concert at Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 17. In a statement translated from Portuguese to English, organizer T4F (Time for Fun) said Machado hadn't been feeling well and was "promptly" attended to by first responders, with her "being taken to the medical center at the Nilton Saltos Stadium for first aid protocol."

"Given the situation," the statement continued, "the medical team chose to transfer her to Salgado Filho Hospital, where, after almost an hour of emergency care, she unfortunately died. To the family and friends of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, our sincere condolences."

According to local outlet G1, the Rio Municipal Health Department said Machado suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest and that the Instituto Médico Legal (IML) will certify the cause of death, which has yet to be revealed.

The pop superstar paid tribute to a fan that died ahead of her Eras Tour concert on Nov. 17 with a moving performance.

After hearing the news of Machado's passing, the "Delicate" singer expressed her grief.

"I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," Swift wrote on Instagram Stories Nov. 17. "I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

"I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it," she continued. "I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

In a video obtained by ABC News, Swift could be seen directing from the stage crews to bring water to audience members.

"It's just very hot," she said at one point, "so if somebody says they need water when it's this hot, they really need it."

The 12-time Grammy winner also announced the postponement of her Nov. 18 show "due to the extreme temperatures in Rio," writing, "The safety and well being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first."

E! News has reached out to Swift's and T4F's teams for comment but has yet to hear back.