Dakota Johnson is still part of Jamie Dornan's social network.

The "Fifty Shades of Grey" actor shared that he still keeps in touch with his co-star in the franchise — and even looks forward to spending quality time with her and fiancé Chris Martin.

"I was just texting with her a couple days ago," Dornan told Metro at the Into Film Awards July 1. "I think she's London bound a wee bit over the next few weeks so trying to see her and Chris for dinner."

And the desire to stay connected is mutual for Johnson, who previously said Dornan, 42, has become like family to her.

"There was never a time when we didn't get along," she told Vanity Fair in a June 2022 interview. "I know it's weird, but he's like a brother to me."

Gushing that she loves Dornan "so, so, so much," Johnson added, "We were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other."

As for why the "How to Be Single" star was in the U.K.? For one, she was there to support Martin alongside his and ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow's kids Apple, 20, and Moses, 18 at the Glastonbury Festival, where his band Coldplay performed a headlining set on June 29.

According to multiple outlets, the frontman and Johnson have been privately engaged for years. And to hear the actress tell it, there's nothing quite like seeing the rocker do what he loves on stage.

"I love watching him," she told Bustle in an interview published in March. "I could watch him every day. I don’t know how to explain it. I feel like, I don’t know... I’m watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing."

