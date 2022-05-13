First Look Inside Brooklyn's ‘Stranger Things: The Experience' Interactive Tour

A portal into the Upside Down has opened in Brooklyn.

Or better yet...

Eleven and her pals are asking for the help of New Yorkers at "Stranger Things: The Experience," where Hawkins Lab now sits along the East River and has created a gate into the alternate universe from the hit Netflix series.

During the interactive fan experience, which is now open at the Duggal Greenhouse in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, guests are immersed into an original "Stranger Things" storyline developed by the show's creators. The tour concludes with photo opportunities on recreated sets from the show, which returns May 27, nearly three years after the previous season was released.

Entering under the guise of a sleep study, tour guests become test subjects as they are divided into lab groups to unlock their secret powers. Those powers ultimately are used to escape a Demogorgon attack and enter the Upside Down in hopes of helping Eleven save the day.

The experience combines the special effects of a 3D Universal Studios ride with a telekinetic escape room.

After touring the lab and Upside Down, guests enter an area called the Mix-Tape, where they are transported into the 1980s. The nostalgia captured in "Stranger Things" comes to life in the form of a roller skating rink, arcade, video rental store and other long-lost relics.

Grab a sundae at Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Parlor, a slice at Surfer Boy Pizza or a cocktail at The Upside bar (there's also many boxes of Eggo Waffles available on site). Or simply plop down on the couch in the Byers' living room -- which is complete with a Christmas-light-adorned alphabet wall, missing posters for Will and Joyce's cigarette butts.

"When you come into the Mix-Tape, as you walk around, you see a lot of familiar things, but you also see some new elements," said tour general manager George Anthony. "So, we have Hellfire Club, which is a new element in season four. We have Surfer Boy Pizza and also Rink-O-Mania."

Interact with the full-costumed staff, whether it's one of Dr. Martin Brenner's inviting but menacing white-coat scientists, an inquisitive colleague of Nancy and Jonathan's from the Hawkins Post seeking answers about the lab, or a cheery Scoops Ahoy employee wearing a sailor hat like Steve and Robin.

Oh, and staff members will not break their 1980s character. Kudos to Melissa from Scoops Ahoy, who, when asked what music she listens to, said Bruce Springsteen and Cyndi Lauper.

"We're taking it back to the 80s," Anthony said.

Tickets for the tour, which runs Wednesday to Sunday, cost $54 per person and currently are on sale through July 31. The experience, which follows the success of the "Stranger Things" interactive pop-ups that brought the Upside Down to Times Square and Los Angeles in 2021, will also open in San Francisco and London later this year.

But for now, Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Max, Erica and Will have made their way from Hawkins, Indiana, to Brooklyn, New York.

And they've been followed by Demogorgons, many of which are are on the loose -- and one that's even available for a photo op.

Visit www.strangerthings-experience.com for more information and tickets.