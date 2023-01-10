Golden Globes

Former Disney Stars Zendaya, Selena Gomez and Jenna Ortega All Up for First Golden Globes

The "Only Murders in the Building" star and "Wednesday" actor posed for some photos on the red carpet together.

By Staff Reports

Selena Gomez, Zendaya and Jenna Ortega
Getty Images

Former Disney stars Jenna Ortega, Selena Gomez and Zendaya are all up for their first Golden Globes Tuesday night.

Ortega and Gomez are nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, categories. Their respective shows, "Wednesday" and "Only Murders in the Building," are up for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

The duo was also seen on the red, er, gray, carpet together in a tweet from the Golden Globes.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Zendaya is nominated for her role in "Euphoria," for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama.

Selena Gomez famously starred in Disney's "Wizards of Waverly Place;" Zendaya appeared in several Disney shows and movies; and Ortega was in "Stuck in the Middle."

Golden Globes 4 hours ago

The 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet: Photos

Golden Globes Jan 9

15 Things You Didn't Know About the Golden Globe Awards

This article tagged under:

Golden Globes
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us