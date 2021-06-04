Former Nickelodeon television star Drake Bell was charged in Ohio with attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to children, online court records show.

Bell, whose real first name is Jared, pleaded not guilty to both charges. He is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on June 23. Bond was set at $2,500, which Bell posted.

The alleged offense occurred on Dec. 1, 2017, according to court records. Bell did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

