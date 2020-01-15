’Friends’ Reunion Is Still a Maybe at HBO Max, But ‘There’s Interest All the Way Around’

We still have to wait on official news of that rumored "Friends" reunion.

The bosses of HBO Max, who took the stage at the TV Critics Association press tour on Wednesday, had nothing really new to share on that front other than the fact that everybody is definitely interested.

"There's interest all the way around, and yet we can't seem to quite get that interest all aligned to push the button on it, so today unfortunately it's still a maybe," chief content officer Kevin Reilly said when asked about the unscripted special, which was reported to have all six main stars and the two show creators on board.

There also wasn't much new news about the "Gossip Girl" reboot, but head of original content Sarah Aubrey said they have a first script from writer Joshua Safran, and she loved it.

"I can tell you we all breathed a big sigh of relief because it's quite good...the bar is very high, but I think that' sone of the benefits of having the original creators involved...We're really excited to bring a modern lens to it 10 years later, so [Josh Schwartz] and team have done a great job so far."

It's still "early days" of casting, Aubrey said, though there are a few people they are looking at to cast in the show, which is set a few years after the original series and follows a new group of teens on the Upper East Side.

There were updates on a whole bunch of other HBO Max titles to be had, old and new.

"The Big Bang Theory" and "Friends" will both be readily available to stream, though fans will have to wait for the "Harry Potter" movies to be available.

A new animated "Aquaman" series is coming, along with drama "Americanah," starring Lupita Nyong'o, directed by Chinonye Chukwu, with former "Walking Dead" star Danai Gurira serving as showrunner and writer. There will be a new reality show about Wolfgang Puck and his catering company, and an anthology series called "The Uninhabitable Earth" about possible futures in the face of the rapidly warming planet.

As for all those questions about how to have HBO Max and what that means if you already have HBO, Kevin Reilly says you'll stop worrying when you see the product itself. If you already have HBO, you'll already have HBO Max. HBO programs will come up right next to HBO Max programs. HBO is embedded within HBO. If you already mostly only watch HBO through HBO Now or HBO Go, you already know what you're doing.

Other issues, like whether DC Universe subscriptions will go along with HBO Max subscriptions, are yet to be fixed, but for now, just know you've got nothing new to buy if you're already an HBO subscriber.