Gal Gadot gives birth, welcomes baby No. 4 with husband Jaron Varsano

Originally appeared on E! Online

Gal Gadot has some wonderful news.

The "Wonder Woman" star gave birth to her fourth child — a baby girl named Ori — with husband Jaron Varsano, she announced on March 6.

"My sweet girl, welcome," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding her newborn daughter in a hospital bed. "You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light' in Hebrew."

Though Gadot'ss pregnancy was admittedly "not easy," the 38-year-old feels blessed that she and her little one "made it through."

"Our hearts are full of gratitude," added Gadot, who also shares daughters Alma, 12, Maya, 6, and Daniella, 2, with Jaron. "Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too."

The "Red Notice" actress largely kept her pregnancy with Ori out of the spotlight. Her last red carpet appearance was in July at the "Barbie" premiere, where she walked the red carpet in a brown-and-white striped dress that featured a large bow covering her stomach.

But Gadot is no stranger to camouflaging her growing bump. After all, she had to use a green screen around her baby belly when she did reshoots for "Wonder Woman" while pregnant with Maya.

"We cut open the costume and had this green screen on my stomach," she recounted to Rolling Stone in 2017. "It was funny as hell—'Wonder Woman' with a bump."

But even when she's performing superhero duties, Gadot admittedly feels a bit of mom guilt.

"If you're at work, you want to be home," she told Flaunt last year. "Then, when you're at home with the kids, you worry you're not working enough. It can be a vicious cycle—but you have to mute those feelings."

However, the former pageant queen has a mantra that helps her find balance. As she noted, "I told myself that I can only do my best and that I'm being the best mother I can be."