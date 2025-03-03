Gene Hackman honored by Morgan Freeman at Academy Awards

Gene Hackman, a two-time Oscar-winning actor who recently died at 95 years old, was honored during the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Morgan Freeman, who starred in two movies with Hackman, paid tribute to his late friend ahead of the ceremony's in memoriam segment.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"This week, our community lost a giant, and I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman," Morgan said. "I had the pleasure of working alongside Gene on two films: "Unforgiven" and "Under Suspicion." And like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer, and a man who's gifts elevated everyone's work."

Morgan Freeman pays tribute to his “dear friend” Gene Hackman: “He received two Oscars but more importantly he won the hearts of film lovers all over the world.”#Oscarshttps://t.co/nl9CxOviL4 pic.twitter.com/LA4voHhYf6 — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2025

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Hackman, over his decades-long acting career, was nominated for five Oscars, winning two. He took home the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 1972 for “The French Connection" and for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in 1993 for "Unforgiven."

"He received two Oscars," Freeman said, "but more importantly, he won the hearts of film lovers all over the world."

Hackman, his 63-year-old wife and dog were found dead Thursday in their New Mexico home, leading to an outpouring of Hollywood tributes just days ahead of the Academy Awards.

Hackman's image closed the ceremony's in memoriam tribute, which also honored stars like James Earl Jones, Maggie Smith, David Lynch and many others.

"Gene always said, 'I don't think about legacy, I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work,'" Freeman said. "So, I think I speak for us all when I say, Gene, you'll be remembered for that, and for so much more. Rest in peace, my friend."

The golden statuette given to Academy Award winners goes primarily by its famous nickname. Here’s what the leading theory says about the name’s origin.