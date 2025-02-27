Director Francis Ford Coppola, actor Viola Davis, director Paul Feig and and actor-director Clint Eastwood are among those paying tribute to Gene Hackman after his death at age 95. Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead in their New Mexico home, authorities said Thursday.

“The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity, I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution.” — Francis Ford Coppola on Instagram.

"There was no finer actor than Gene. Intense and instinctive. Never a false note. He was also a dear friend whom I will miss very much.” — actor-director Clint Eastwood in a statement.

“He was a tough nut, Gene Hackman, but he was really good and he was really difficult. Like, we can say it now, but he was a tough guy because older great actors do not give young directors much of a chance. They're really rough on ’em.” — Bill Murray, recounting to The Associated Press Thursday how Hackman worked on the set of the “Royal Tenenbaums,” including doing multiple takes flawlessly when other performers didn’t nail the scene. “He was a great one. He was a great actor.”

“We have lost a true legend. The magnificent Gene Hackman has passed away. A man whose breath of talent was immeasurable. Growing up on his movies was an absolute thrill for me. To observe his remarkable facility and humanity in every role was something to behold. Whatever film he was in, he made it better. A force of nature like no other and as such there will never be another like him.” — actor Cary Elwes.

“The greatest ... ” — director Edgar Wright on X.

“So awful. Gene was such an inspiration to so many of us who love movies. So many brilliant roles. His performance in ‘The Conversation’ alone changed the way I looked at acting and what actors could bring to a role. Such an amazing career. RIP Mr. Hackman.” — director Paul Feig on X.

“Loved you in everything! ‘The Conversation,’ ‘The French Connection,’ ‘The Poseidon Adventure,’ ‘Unforgiven’ —tough yet vulnerable. You were one of the greats. God bless those who loved you. Rest well, sir.” — actor Viola Davis on Instagram.

"One of the best, one of the very, very best, has passed. Everything you ever wanted to know and learn about the craft of screen acting could be found in any, ANY of his performances. ‘The French Connection.’ ‘Crimson Tide,’ ‘The Conversation.’ Gosh! I could go on… A master. — actor Steve Toussaint on Instagram.

“I am crushed by the sudden deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa (and their dog). Crushed. He was always one of my favorites. Not many who beat to their own drums like he did. Rest in Peace.” — actor Josh Brolin on Instagram.

“A very sad day for the cinema’s family.” — Antonio Banderas on X.