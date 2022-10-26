Giuliana Rancic Shares Biggest Lessons 10 Years After Breast Cancer

You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice.

The message is one that Giuliana Rancic kept close to her heart — and her bedside — when she battled breast cancer in 2011. But 10 years after surviving the disease, the fashion designer is reflecting on her journey and celebrating just how far she has come.

"My biggest self-discovery after cancer and treatment was realizing I was stronger than I had thought I was," Giuliana shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "I love knowing that I have come out of that experience a stronger woman."

When she was first diagnosed, the former E! News co-anchor said she was scared of what the future would hold. But as she continues sharing her story, the 48-year-old realizes that she was never alone in her fight.

"I wish I knew how many other survivors and women battling breast cancer there were," she said. "I also wish I knew how desperately the medical field needs to receive the support to continue the work they do to find a life-saving cure."

When you know better, you do better. And with Giuliana, she is rolling up her sleeves and doing her part to make a difference in the fight against breast cancer.

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Giuliana cleaned out her closet and decided to sell outfits from her red carpet career with thredUP. All of the proceeds will be donated to her charity, FAB-U-WISH, which grants fashion, beauty and celebrity-themed wishes to women battling breast cancer.

"I had so much fun going down memory lane and choosing some of my favorite items to sell on thredUP," she said. "From a Maje cocktail dress that I wore to host a Breast Cancer Awareness event to a Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman cocktail dress that I wore to the Gracie Awards Gala, I can't wait to get my items into the hands of others who I hope will love them as much as I did!"

She's also hoping women make their health a priority and schedule their checkups with doctors.

"It's always the right time to make your mammogram appointment, do a self-exam at home, and educate yourself on the early signs of breast cancer," she said. "I am so happy to be cancer free for 10 years and am so thankful that I was able to find my breast cancer early."

And for those who have close friends or loved ones battling the disease, Giuliana has some tips to show you want to help.

"When I was battling breast cancer, I appreciated friends and loved ones doing the smallest of things to show their love and support," she said. "A text, phone call or hand-written note goes such a long way."

