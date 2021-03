Golden Globes 2021: See the Red Carpet and At-Home Looks

Stars still dressed up for the socially distanced event

This year's Golden Globe Awards were unlike anything we've ever seen in its history.

Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted from opposite sides of the country -- New York and Los Angeles. Nominees attended virtually.

But that didn't stop many of the stars from dressing up for the occasion. Red was definitely a popular color choice for the ladies!