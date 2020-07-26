‘Gone With the Wind' Star Olivia De Havilland Dies at 104

Olivia de Havilland, best known for her role as Melanie "Mellie" Hamilton in the 1939 film "Gone With the Wind" has died at age 104.

Publicist Lisa Goldberg said the actress died peacefully of natural causes on Sunday at her home in Paris, France.

The two-time Academy Award-winning actress had just celebrated her birthday at the beginning of the month on July 1st. De Havilland was among the last of the great stars from the studio age and was the last surviving major performer from the epic civil war drama.

Born in Tokyo in 1916 to British parents, de Havilland and her younger sister Joan Fontaine grew up in California and both became Academy Award-winning lead actresses (the only pair of siblings to do so).

De Havilland, who appeared in "GWTW" when she was in her early 20s, ultimately went on to star in dozens of movies and TV shows, winning two Oscars (for 1947's "To Each His Own" and 1950's "The Heiress") before stepping away from the spotlight in 1988.

De Havilland was also known for successfully challenging Hollywood’s right to extend an actor’s contract without consent.

She is survived by her daughter Gisele Galante Chulak.