kelly price

Gospel Singer Kelly Price Is Safe After Being Reported Missing in Georgia

Gospel and R&B artist Kelly Price was reported missing following a welfare check conducted at her Georgia home almost a week ago. Read on for everything we know

By McKenna Aiello

Kelly Price
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors

An attorney for Kelly Price tells E! News the singer is safe and accounted for after being reported missing. 

"Kelly had a very dangerous and difficult bout of COVID. She went to get some rest after she was discharged from the hospital. She wants to let everyone know she is not in danger. She is safe and focused on her recovery," Monica Ewing said in a statement.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

This is a breaking news update. Please check back for updates.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

kelly pricegeorgiaMissing person
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us