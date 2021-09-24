Gospel Singer Kelly Price Is Safe After Being Reported Missing in Georgia

An attorney for Kelly Price tells E! News the singer is safe and accounted for after being reported missing.

"Kelly had a very dangerous and difficult bout of COVID. She went to get some rest after she was discharged from the hospital. She wants to let everyone know she is not in danger. She is safe and focused on her recovery," Monica Ewing said in a statement.

This is a breaking news update. Please check back for updates.